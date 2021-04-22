National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

