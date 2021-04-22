National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.64

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.64 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 303.20 ($3.96), with a volume of 957,807 shares.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.64.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

