National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $52.89. Approximately 5,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,214,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Several research firms recently commented on FIZZ. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $351,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

