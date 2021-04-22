National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $52.89. Approximately 5,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,214,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.
Several research firms recently commented on FIZZ. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $351,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
