National Bank Financial Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to “Outperform Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$36.89 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 945.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.