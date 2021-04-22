National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.56.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$36.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.59. CAE has a one year low of C$18.33 and a one year high of C$39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.90.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

