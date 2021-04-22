Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.96. 9,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

