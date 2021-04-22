N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.86

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.86 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.90). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 946,588 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.94. The company has a market capitalization of £320.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,848,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.