Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

