Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 101.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 1,102,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

