Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,345 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.58. 6,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,379. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

