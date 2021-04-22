Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $23.43 on Top Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $537,498.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $23.43 or 0.00043880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00279931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.81 or 0.01025794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.25 or 0.00695190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.70 or 1.01485615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.