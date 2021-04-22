Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.
MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.25.
Shares of MTL traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,049. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
