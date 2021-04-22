Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.25.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,049. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

