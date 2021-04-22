Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.79. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
