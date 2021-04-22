MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.50.

Shares of MTY opened at C$51.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$17.03 and a one year high of C$58.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.52.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

