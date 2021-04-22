MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

