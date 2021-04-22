MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $38,000 in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VolitionRx by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.92.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNRX. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

