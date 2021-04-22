Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

