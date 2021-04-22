Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.