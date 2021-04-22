Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

AAPL stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

