Morgan Stanley Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SPWR opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

