Morgan Stanley Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $41.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $29.04 on Monday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

