Morgan Stanley Sells 64,766 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

