Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.30.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.80 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.