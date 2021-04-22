Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

MNR stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

