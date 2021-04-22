Morgan Stanley Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

