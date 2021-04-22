Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

