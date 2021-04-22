Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

