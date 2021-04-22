Morgan Stanley Makes New $10.76 Million Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,346,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,809,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

