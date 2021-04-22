Morgan Stanley Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $62.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

