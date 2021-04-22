Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alkermes by 527.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 363,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,080,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 316,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

