Morgan Stanley Cuts The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $155.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

