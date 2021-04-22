Morgan Stanley Cuts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $24.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

