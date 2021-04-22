Morgan Stanley Boosts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $45.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,485,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

