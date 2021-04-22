Morgan Stanley Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

