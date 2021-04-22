Morgan Stanley Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $281.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $258.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.75. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 33.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Amgen by 14.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amgen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.