Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $325.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $233.07 and a twelve month high of $327.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.