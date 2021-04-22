Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.66

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $48,400.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00703693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 172.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.