Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.17 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

