Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $191.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MHK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Shares of MHK opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

