Mizuho Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $705.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.80.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.