Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

MFG stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

