MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches Market Cap of $25.70 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $25.70 million and approximately $471,023.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.