Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $42.52 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.52 or 0.00078027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $29.25 million and approximately $38,540.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00274368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.62 or 0.01041719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00702683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,389.34 or 0.99816657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 688,003 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

