Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $9.84 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.84 or 0.00017943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $564.40 million and approximately $51.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379,153 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.