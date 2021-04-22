MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.13. MicroVision shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 193,522 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.09 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.