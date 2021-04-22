Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.02.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

