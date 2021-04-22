Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.02.

MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

