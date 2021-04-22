Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.74.

Several research firms have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.