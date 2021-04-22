MicroMoney Price Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a market cap of $438,100.12 and $132,635.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

