MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
In other news, insider Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70). Also, insider Sally Chaplain acquired 30,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($57,857.14). Insiders bought a total of 7,495,422 shares of company stock worth $19,463,952 over the last ninety days.
About MFF Capital Investments
