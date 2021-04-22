MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70). Also, insider Sally Chaplain acquired 30,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($57,857.14). Insiders bought a total of 7,495,422 shares of company stock worth $19,463,952 over the last ninety days.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.