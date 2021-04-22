Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 194.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,311.14 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,314.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.